Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,783,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after purchasing an additional 59,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 167,251 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

