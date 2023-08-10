Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $33.15 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $348,101.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $399,518.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,068.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,523,913. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

