Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in LCI Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after acquiring an additional 84,768 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 131.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 379,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,666,000 after acquiring an additional 215,088 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LCII. CJS Securities cut shares of LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII stock opened at $125.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $139.89.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

