Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,190 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $819.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPH

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.