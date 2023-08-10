Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 220 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $154.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average is $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.92. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $158.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.