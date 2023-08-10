Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $882,000 Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MODG. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $4,170,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,831,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,158.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $109,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 837,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,705.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $456,142. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MODG. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

