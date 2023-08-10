ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ORIX by 64.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ORIX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ORIX during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ORIX by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

ORIX Stock Performance

Shares of IX stock opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $97.17.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

About ORIX



ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

