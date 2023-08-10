Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORLA. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Orla Mining has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its stake in Orla Mining by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 15,383,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Orla Mining by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,422,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 417,950 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Orla Mining by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,798,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Orla Mining by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,048,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Orla Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,552 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

