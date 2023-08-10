Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $7.74. Oscar Health shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 1,746,328 shares.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 11,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $82,918.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,387.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 11,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $82,918.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,387.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $37,659.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,609.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,373 shares of company stock worth $1,211,017 in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,032 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,427,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,349,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 512.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,461 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Stock Up 12.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

