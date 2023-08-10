Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,516,000 after buying an additional 115,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $39.27.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

