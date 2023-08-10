Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Up 8.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.3% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Owens & Minor traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 540,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 844,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.
OMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 60.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 147.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,680.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
