Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Up 8.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.3% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Owens & Minor traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 540,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 844,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

OMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $2,480,817.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,837,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $2,480,817.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,837,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,004.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,635 shares of company stock worth $5,958,129. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 60.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 147.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,680.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

