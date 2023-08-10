PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.52%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.