Palantir Technologies Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Palantir Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

PLTR opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,908,399 shares of company stock worth $67,110,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

