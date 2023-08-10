Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PTN opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.