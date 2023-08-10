Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Palatin Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PTN opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $9.48.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palatin Technologies
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.