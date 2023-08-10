Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,832 shares of company stock worth $22,776,264. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

