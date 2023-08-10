Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.59

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.59 and traded as high as $24.52. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 3,545 shares traded.

Pandora A/S Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally.

