Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 281 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 280.89 ($3.59), with a volume of 45852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279 ($3.57).

Specifically, insider John Burgess acquired 258,214 shares of Pantheon International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £722,999.20 ($923,960.64). In related news, insider John Burgess purchased 258,214 shares of Pantheon International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £722,999.20 ($923,960.64). Also, insider Rahul Welde acquired 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £100,017.12 ($127,817.41). 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pantheon International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 256.34. The company has a current ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

