Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Acquires £722,999.20 in Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) insider John Burgess bought 258,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £722,999.20 ($923,960.64).
Pantheon International Price Performance
LON PIN opened at GBX 281 ($3.59) on Thursday. Pantheon International PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 229.23 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 281.50 ($3.60). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 256.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 14.03.
Pantheon International Company Profile
