Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Acquires £722,999.20 in Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) insider John Burgess bought 258,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £722,999.20 ($923,960.64).

LON PIN opened at GBX 281 ($3.59) on Thursday. Pantheon International PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 229.23 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 281.50 ($3.60). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 256.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 14.03.

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

