Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.57 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09). Approximately 137,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 499,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

The firm has a market cap of £10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.31.

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

