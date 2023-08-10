Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $422.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

