Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.12

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $9.40. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 861 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The bank reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patriot National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Featured Articles

