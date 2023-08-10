Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $155,618.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,042,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,245,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Further Reading

