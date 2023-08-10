Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 16,649.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $15.32 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $136,166.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

