PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.84, but opened at $29.01. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 19,085,494 shares traded.

The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.18.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

