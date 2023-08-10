Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,849 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $511,561. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

