Perpetual Ltd Acquires New Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Incyte by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 93.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Incyte by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.81.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

