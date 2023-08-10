Perpetual Ltd Acquires New Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $203.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.25 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.02 and a 200 day moving average of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.