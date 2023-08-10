Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,994 Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Oatly Group stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.25 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 51.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oatly Group

Oatly Group Profile

(Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.