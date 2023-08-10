Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,480 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

