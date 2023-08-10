Perpetual Ltd Buys New Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,350 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

