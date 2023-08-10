Perpetual Ltd Buys New Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Outset Medical by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $801.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.34. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $58,973.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,152,925.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $58,973.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,152,925.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,451 shares of company stock worth $1,113,997. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

