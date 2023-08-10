Perpetual Ltd Buys Shares of 1,769 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average is $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

