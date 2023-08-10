Perpetual Ltd Buys Shares of 3,200 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

