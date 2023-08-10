Perpetual Ltd Invests $217,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 58.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in TransUnion by 339.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 126.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRU stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $84.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $76,374.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,720.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $76,374.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,720.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,327 shares of company stock worth $2,697,335 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

