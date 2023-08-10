Perpetual Ltd Invests $222,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,512,000 after buying an additional 183,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,309,000 after buying an additional 936,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ONEOK by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after buying an additional 3,004,388 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.87. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 36.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

