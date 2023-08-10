Perpetual Ltd Invests $223,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.63 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.