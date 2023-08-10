Perpetual Ltd Invests $253,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.04 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

