Perpetual Ltd Invests $26,000 in Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42,022 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 110,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIGI opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 71.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.