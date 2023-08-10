Perpetual Ltd Makes New $102,000 Investment in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICL. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

ICL stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. ICL Group had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

