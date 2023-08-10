Perpetual Ltd Makes New $235,000 Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,427,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in AECOM by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,657,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17,936.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 731,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after purchasing an additional 727,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Up 0.2 %

ACM opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.