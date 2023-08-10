Perpetual Ltd Makes New $245,000 Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Envista by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Envista by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 642,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVST. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NVST opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

