Perpetual Ltd Makes New $260,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 50,797 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 30,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,633,181 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

