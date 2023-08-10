Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,652 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Masco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,240 shares of company stock worth $14,307,207 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

