Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $12.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

