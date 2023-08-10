Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Telefónica stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

