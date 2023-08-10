Perpetual Ltd Purchases New Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,415 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $662,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $1,778,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $724,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $4,192,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in RingCentral by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 70,819 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.91. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $54.76.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,069. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

