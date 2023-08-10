Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 724 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO opened at $337.67 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.20.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,854. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.53.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

