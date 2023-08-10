Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 900 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,211,000 after purchasing an additional 68,275 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HSY opened at $225.65 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,761 shares of company stock worth $76,197,764. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

