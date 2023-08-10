Perpetual Ltd Takes $205,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Wendy’s Trading Down 2.0 %

WEN opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

