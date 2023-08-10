Perpetual Ltd Takes $232,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FI. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FI opened at $125.05 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

